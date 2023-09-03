Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

RGNX stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

