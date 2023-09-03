3,956 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

