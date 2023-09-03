Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,042 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after buying an additional 1,680,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

