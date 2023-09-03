Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 400 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $206.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.35. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

