Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,192 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

