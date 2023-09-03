Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 198,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

