NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

