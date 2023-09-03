NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

