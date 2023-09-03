NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 29,723 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VV opened at $206.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.48. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

