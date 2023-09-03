NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $938.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

