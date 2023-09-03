Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.34. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 17,701 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

