NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 345,727 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 116,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

