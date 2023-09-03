DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.47. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 63,853 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

