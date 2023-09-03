Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.39. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 32,130 shares.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The firm has a market cap of C$63.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

