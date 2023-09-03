carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.05

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and traded as high as $37.06. carsales.com shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

carsales.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

carsales.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

