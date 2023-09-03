NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 7,781 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

