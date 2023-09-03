Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 43,293 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
