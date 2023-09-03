Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.99. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.
Greystone Logistics Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.
