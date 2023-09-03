Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as high as C$9.11. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 306,815 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.11 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1832044 EPS for the current year.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
