Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
