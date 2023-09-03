Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.63

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.35. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 99,978 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.