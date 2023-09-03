Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.63

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.35. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 99,978 shares trading hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

