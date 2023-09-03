Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.18. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 36,864 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

