Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.75 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.22). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 379,658 shares.

Immediate Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

About Immediate Acquisition

Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

