Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.85 ($0.11). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,054,222 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.25 million, a PE ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.82.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

