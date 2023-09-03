DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 80,448 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. The company had revenue of C$60.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.011938 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

