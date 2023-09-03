NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

