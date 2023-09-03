The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $92.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

