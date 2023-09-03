NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $283.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average is $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

