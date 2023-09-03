Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

