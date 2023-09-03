486 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

