Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.