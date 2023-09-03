Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 669 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.