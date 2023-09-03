Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $76,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $328.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.88. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.05 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.