Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,414 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.08 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

