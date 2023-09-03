Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $69,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Trading Up 0.8 %

NOVT opened at $168.27 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.