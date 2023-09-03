Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 6,120 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 227.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 66.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

