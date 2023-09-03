TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.73 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $116.49 million and $5.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,666,393 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,045,972 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

