Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.5-91.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.91 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

