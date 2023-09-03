Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.86 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

