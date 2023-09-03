NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

