Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 60,240 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

