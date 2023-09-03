Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

