Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $164.65 million and $4.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

