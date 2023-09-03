John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.41

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.41 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 156.20 ($1.97). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 156.20 ($1.97), with a volume of 833,610 shares changing hands.

WG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.33 ($2.68).

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £20,092.05 ($25,327.18). In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,278.93 ($4,133.28). Also, insider David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70), for a total value of £20,092.05 ($25,327.18). Insiders purchased 8,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,963 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

