PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 38,579 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 604,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

