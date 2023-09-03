PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 38,579 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
