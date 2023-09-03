Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.48. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Centamin Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

