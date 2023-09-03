Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.68. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Mobivity Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

