Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 89,943 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

