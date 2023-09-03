HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.06 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.64). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,491,527 shares trading hands.
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.82. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 764.71 and a beta of 0.21.
HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HICL Infrastructure
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.