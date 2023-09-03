HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.06 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.64). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,491,527 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.82. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 764.71 and a beta of 0.21.

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

About HICL Infrastructure

In other news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 8,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,008.95). In related news, insider Frances Davies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($16,891.47). Also, insider Martin Pugh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,008.95). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $5,427,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

