LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $15.00. LCNB shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 19,444 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

LCNB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the first quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

